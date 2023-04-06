Orleans Masters 2023 | Priyanshu Rajawat stuns top seed Kenta Nishimoto, wins in straight games
(Badminton Photo)
Upcoming India shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat stunned world no.12 Japan's Kenta Nishimoto to enter the quarter-finals of the Orleans Masters on Thursday with a 21-8, 21-16 victory. This was Rajawat's first win over the 28-year-old Japanese, who had won the Spain Madrid Masters Super 300 last week.
Right from the start of the match, Rajawat maintained a solid lead over his opponent and played an attacking game throughout. As a result, he had a lead of 10-0 at one point in time, in the first game. The feature of the match was Rajawat's intent to score points.
Come the second game, Nishimoto had a better display, but could not tackle the high-on-confidence Indian, who is ranked 58th in the world. Later in the day, Mithun Manjunath will play his pre-quarters against Chi YJ of Chinese Taipei.
Also in action will be Tanya Hemanth in the women's singles, and will face N Nidaira of Japan. In the men's doubles, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun will face Japan's Mitsuhashi and Okamura. Two other doubles teams, Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnapa, and Tanisha/Sai Pratheek will play their pre-quarters as well.
UPSET ALERT 🚨🤩#PriyanshuRajawat gets the better of top seed Kenta Nishimoto 🇯🇵 in straight games 21-8, 21-16 in R16 to enter quarterfinals at #OrleansMasters2023 🔝🔥— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 6, 2023
Well done champ! 👏
📸: @badmintonphoto #IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/KpeHG3sxf6