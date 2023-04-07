Priyanshu Rajawat makes it to semis of Orleans Masters 2023, beats Chi Yu-Jen of Chinese Taipei

Come the second game, Yu-Jen did try to make a comeback against the world no.58 Indian and brought the score to 10-10. Once again, Rajawat took the initiative to play some attacking shots, and that showed in the scoreline as well. From there he was able to close it rather easily at 21-18. With all the top seeds from the tournament gone already, and seeing his form, Rajawat has a realistic chance of winning the tournament too now.