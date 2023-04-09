More Options

Twitter can't keep calm as Priyanshu Rajawat wins Orleans Masters 2023

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Indian men's singles shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat won his first-ever BWF World Tour Super 300 title after beating Magnus Johannesen of Denmark 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in a thrilling men's singles final at the Orleans Masters 2023 in France on Sunday. He took 68 minutes to pocket his maiden title.

Priyanshu had shown tremendous form throughout the tournament, beating the No. 1 seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan en route final. Such was his dominance in the tournament that he only dropped one game, that too in the final against Johannesen. Interestingly, this is India's only first singles title in 2023, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Swiss Open 2023.

Meanwhile, Rajawat became an instant star, and Twitter had loads of messages to share for the new star. Here are some of them:

