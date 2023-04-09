Twitter can't keep calm as Priyanshu Rajawat wins Orleans Masters 2023
(BAI)
Indian men's singles shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat won his first-ever BWF World Tour Super 300 title after beating Magnus Johannesen of Denmark 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in a thrilling men's singles final at the Orleans Masters 2023 in France on Sunday. He took 68 minutes to pocket his maiden title.
Priyanshu had shown tremendous form throughout the tournament, beating the No. 1 seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan en route final. Such was his dominance in the tournament that he only dropped one game, that too in the final against Johannesen. Interestingly, this is India's only first singles title in 2023, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Swiss Open 2023.
Meanwhile, Rajawat became an instant star, and Twitter had loads of messages to share for the new star. Here are some of them:
Well deserved
What a well deserved first ever Super 300 title for Priyanshu Rajawat at the Orleans Masters. Beat Danish player Magnus Johannesen in 3 tough games in the final 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 . The boy has been brilliant all week. Such an incredible talent #OGQ pic.twitter.com/ZMBwfCDT9m— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) April 9, 2023
Victory
Priyanshu Rajawat wins the Orleans Masters title— Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) April 9, 2023
Priyanshu wins a thrilling three setter against Magnus who put off a great fight , we saw him struggle in the second set but he was determined to win and he did it 👏
Scoreline 21-15,19-21,21-16 pic.twitter.com/sIaADnSSVr
Another one
Another shock for MS sector as Priyanshu Rajawat, MS6 India won the first title of MS for India this year 👏🏻 https://t.co/TTquVfVo27— Anwar Forger ⚔️ (@anwaqroslan) April 9, 2023
The best
Has to be the best result for INDIA this year. This guy, anything short or not lifted with quality, puts away with great sting. One hit wonders, slice winners nonchalantly in great position. This Is a huge result, our boy hopefully improves stamina, he is young— Shivendu Chaudhary (@shivendu_MSD07) April 9, 2023
Priyanshu Rajawat https://t.co/Dieqie1a7C pic.twitter.com/EXeB4XWv6y
Legend
The 2023 #OrleansMastersSuper300 Champion Priyanshu Rajawat pic.twitter.com/sM4C4JYG41— Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) April 9, 2023
Happiness
BWF 300 Orleans Masters— M.Sudharshan (@msudh98) April 9, 2023
Priyanshu Rajawat beats Johannessen to win the maiden BWF 300 Tour title. #OrleansMaster2023 pic.twitter.com/F6UDhlPzwF
New champ
Priyanshu Rajawat is the new Orleans Masters champion. He wins in three sets by defeating his Danish opponent.— Shreya Jha (@_shreyajha_) April 9, 2023
We will see more of him in the future. A new star is born. pic.twitter.com/pvmlvJz5Un
Excellent
Priyanshu Rajawat wins the #OrleansMasters!— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) April 9, 2023
He beats Magnus Johannesen 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in the final
What a excellent tournament for him. Beat the top seed too and only dropped one game in the tournament#OrleansMaster2023