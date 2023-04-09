Twitter can't keep calm as Priyanshu Rajawat wins Orleans Masters 2023

Priyanshu had shown tremendous form throughout the tournament, beating the No. 1 seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan en route final. Such was his dominance in the tournament that he only dropped one game, that too in the final against Johannesen. Interestingly, this is India's only first singles title in 2023, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Swiss Open 2023.