Priyanshu Rajawat moves to career-best ranking of world no.38 in BWF rankings
(BAI)
In the latest BWF rankings, India's Priyanshu Rajawat rose 20 spots to a career-best world no.38 after winning the Orleans Masters 2023 on Sunday. He defeated Denmark's Magnus Johannsen in three games to pocket some valuable points on the BWF circuit, making him the fourth-best ranked player.
Rajawat has 30786 points currently, behind Misha Zilberman on Israel. Former junior no.1 Lakshya Sen moved up a spot to 24th and will look to regain lost ground this year. Unfortunately, Kidambi Srikanth lost two more spots and is world no.23 now. In the women's singles, PV Sindhu slipped two spots to world no.11 once again.
Saina Nehwal gained some points to be world no.31 now. No one else in the women's singles made any substantial movement in the country. In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty remained static at sixth in the world, followed by MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila at 27th.
As far as womeb's doubles is concerned, the team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fell a place to be world no. 20 now. The new team of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto is a fast-improving duo, rising to 115th in the world. Lastly, the in the mixed doubles Tanisha and Ishaan Bhatnagar are the best Indian team at 29th in the world.