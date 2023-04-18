Nithya and Nitesh win singles gold medal at Brazil Para-Badminton International
(Twitter/ NIthya Sre)
Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan of India won two gold medals in the Brazil Para-Badminton International after an outstanding performance. In the women's singles SH6 division finals, Nithya, 18, won by a score of 22-20, 21-11 over Giuliana Poveda Flores of Peru.
In the mixed doubles SH6 final, she teamed up with Sivarajan Solaimalai to defeat Chu Man Kai and Choi Wing Kei of Hong Kong 21-11, 21-17. 'Standing/short stature' players make up the competitors in the SH6 classification.
In the men's doubles final of the SL3-SL4 class, Paralympic champions from Tokyo Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam triumphed over the Korean team of Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan with scores of 22-20, 21-19. Players in the SL3/SL4 class stand while playing while having severe or slight lower limb disability.
Bhagat finished his campaign with a silver medal in singles after falling to fellow Indian Kumar Nitesh 12-21, 13-21 in the SL3 division, while Sukant earned a bronze. Tarun earned a silver medal among others after falling to France's Lucas Mazur 7-21, 13-21 in the top match. After losing to Halime Tildiz of Turkey 11-21 21-18 0-21, Manasi Joshi also accepted a silver medal.
After falling to Malaysians Muhammad Fareez Anuar and Cheah Liek Hou in the SU5 summit match, Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar also earned a silver medal. Nitesh also teamed up with Thulasimathi Murugesan, but they were unable to defeat Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila, losing the match 18-21 9-21. However, Thulasimathi Murugesan defeated Maud Lefort of France in the women's singles SU5 finals to claim the gold 21-12 21-18.