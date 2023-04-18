Nithya and Nitesh win singles gold medal at Brazil Para-Badminton International

In the mixed doubles SH6 final, she teamed up with Sivarajan Solaimalai to defeat Chu Man Kai and Choi Wing Kei of Hong Kong 21-11, 21-17. 'Standing/short stature' players make up the competitors in the SH6 classification.

In the men's doubles final of the SL3-SL4 class, Paralympic champions from Tokyo Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam triumphed over the Korean team of Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan with scores of 22-20, 21-19. Players in the SL3/SL4 class stand while playing while having severe or slight lower limb disability.

Bhagat finished his campaign with a silver medal in singles after falling to fellow Indian Kumar Nitesh 12-21, 13-21 in the SL3 division, while Sukant earned a bronze. Tarun earned a silver medal among others after falling to France's Lucas Mazur 7-21, 13-21 in the top match. After losing to Halime Tildiz of Turkey 11-21 21-18 0-21, Manasi Joshi also accepted a silver medal.

After falling to Malaysians Muhammad Fareez Anuar and Cheah Liek Hou in the SU5 summit match, Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar also earned a silver medal. Nitesh also teamed up with Thulasimathi Murugesan, but they were unable to defeat Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila, losing the match 18-21 9-21. However, Thulasimathi Murugesan defeated Maud Lefort of France in the women's singles SU5 finals to claim the gold 21-12 21-18.