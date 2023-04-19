2023 Sudirman Cup | Lakshya Sen in reserves, Anupama Upadhyaya surprise inclusion in team

India has been grouped in Group C along with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia and their first task will be to make it to the knock-out stage from a potentially trick group. The return of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who missed the Asian Mixed Team event due to injury, will bolster the men’s doubles squad while the experienced Ashwini Ponnappa and new partner Tanisha Castro will provide backup to the All England semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.