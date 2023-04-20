Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam become world no.1 men's doubles pair
(Getty)
In the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Wednesday, ace Indian para-shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, who took home the gold at the just-completed Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023, rose to the top spot in the men's doubles division.
The men's doubles SL 3- SL 4 team of Pramod and Sukant, who have been playing together for the past eight months, has won the gold medal in the last three competitions. They won gold medals in the Thailand Para-Badminton Tournament in 2022, the Spanish Para-Badminton International in 2023, and the Brazil Para-Badminton International in 2023.
"I am really happy to be World No 1 again with Sukant Kadam. Both I and Sukant have put in a lot of effort and have been working hard to reach where we have reached. This is just the start, and we are looking to build upon what we have achieved and reach for more glory and medals for India," said Padma Shri Awardee Pramod, in a media release.
"The hard work has paid off and this is just the beginning. We plan to continue our great form into the upcoming tournaments. Becoming World, No 1 will motivate us to work harder and double our efforts in practice. There are a few more areas where we need to work, and the focus will be on those," said Sukant.
The pair is now getting ready for competitions like the 2023 Bahrain Para-Badminton International and Thailand Para-Badminton International, to mention a couple.