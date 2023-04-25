2023 Asia Badminton Championships | Lakshya Sen up against Loh Kean Yew in first round

Sen, who has had a forgettable year so far, will be up against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the first round itself. Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod will be up against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, the top seed in the tournament. The hopes will be high from Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the Swiss Open Super 300 title early this year and will open their campaign against the Malaysian combination of Tan Kian Meng and Tan Wee Kiong.