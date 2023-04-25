2023 Asia Badminton Championships | Lakshya Sen up against Loh Kean Yew in first round
(AFP)
It is going to be a tough ask for the top Indian shuttlers to return with a medal at the Asia Badminton Championships, with the main draw beginning on Wednesday. The 40th edition of the prestigious tournament got underway with the qualifying rounds on Tuesday, with a few Indians in the fray.
Traditionally, India has had decent returns in the tournament over the year, having won 17 medals overall, but their lone gold came through Dinesh Khanna in 1965. This time around, the onus will be on PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Lakshya Sen to deliver.
Having said that, the draw isn't the easiest for the Indians, and their form this year hasn't been the best either. Sindhu, seeded eighth, will start her campaign against Taiwanese Wen Chi-hsu. In the men's singles, world number 9 HS Prannoy will start against Phone Pyae Naing of Myanmar, while 2021 world championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will take on Bahrain's Adnan Ebrahim.
Sen, who has had a forgettable year so far, will be up against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the first round itself. Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod will be up against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, the top seed in the tournament. The hopes will be high from Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the Swiss Open Super 300 title early this year and will open their campaign against the Malaysian combination of Tan Kian Meng and Tan Wee Kiong.
Women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face Indonesia's Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto. Also in the fray are Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam.
(With PTI inputs)