BAI to hold 2022 Asian Games trials from May 4, HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu make cut through ranking
(Getty)
To choose the squad for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has planned to hold a selection trial from May 4 to 7. The Asian Games, which were supposed to take place in September 2022, will now take place in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8 instead.
The Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Telangana will host the trials, according to a circular sent to all state associations. PV Sindhu (World No. 11), HS Prannoy (World No. 9), the men's pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (World No. 6), and the women's team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (World No. 19) were all chosen directly for the Asian Games "based on their placing in the BWF Top 20 ranking list as of April 18."
The nine men's singles competitors who will compete in the trials include Kidambi Srikanth, the World No. 23, who won the silver and bronze medals at the World Championships, Lakshya Sen, the World No. 24, who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, Priyanshu Rajawat, the national champion Mithun Manjunath, and Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth.
Saina Nehwal, who won the bronze medal in women's singles at the London Olympics, together with Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, and Unnati Hooda will compete in the three-day trials as well. "The deadline to send confirmation of participation in the final Selection Trials to BAI is 5pm, Friday, 28th April 2023," BAI said in the letter.
List of Players for Asian Games 2023 selection trials:
Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath, Sai Praneeth, Maisnam Meiraba, Bharat Raghav, Ansal Yadav, Siddhant Gupta.
Women's Singles: Saina Nehwal, Aakrshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Aditi Bhat, Unnati Hooda, Alisha Naik, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Anupama Upadhyay.
Men's Doubles: MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad/Vishuvardhan, Suraj Goala/Pruthvi Roy, Nithin HV/Sai Pratheek, Kushal Raj/Prakash Raj.
Women's Doubles: Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautham, Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa, Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma
Mixed Doubles: Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto, Hariharan/Varshini, Hemagendra Babu/Kanika Kanwal
𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 📢— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 25, 2023
All you need to know about Selection Trials for #TeamIndia for the #AsianGames 🏸
Exciting times ahead 🔥@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 | @lakhaniarun1 #IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/WLm5kFzIcs