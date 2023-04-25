BAI to hold 2022 Asian Games trials from May 4, HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu make cut through ranking

The Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Telangana will host the trials, according to a circular sent to all state associations. PV Sindhu (World No. 11), HS Prannoy (World No. 9), the men's pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (World No. 6), and the women's team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (World No. 19) were all chosen directly for the Asian Games "based on their placing in the BWF Top 20 ranking list as of April 18."