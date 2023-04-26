Asia Badminton Championship 2023 | Malvika Bansod goes down fighting against Akane Yamaguchi, Lakshya Sen ousted in first round

On the other hand, the 2019 world champion Sindhu defeated Wen Chi Hsu 21-15, 22-20 in a 46-minute affair. At one point, she was trailing 11-14 in the first game but then went on to win the next nine points to take a lead. The second game was a closer affair but Sindhu managed to secure the win. She will now face world No. 9 Han Yue of China.