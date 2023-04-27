Badminton Asia Championships 2023 | PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy in quarters, Kidambi Srikanth ousted

The unseeded mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy made a surprise entry in the quarters, as they were given a walk-over by the fourth-seeded Korean pair, Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yu Jung. But on the other hand, it wasn't the smoothest campaign for the team of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, as they lost to the Chinese Taipei pair of Chang Ko-Chi and Lee Chih Chen 21-15, 21-17.