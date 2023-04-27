Badminton Asia Championships 2023 | PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy in quarters, Kidambi Srikanth ousted
(AFP)
Indian shuttlers continued that good show at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 as the likes of HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu made it to the quarter-finals of the event on Thursday. Unfortunately, the former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth lost to Japan's Kodai Naraoka 21-14, 20-22, 21-9.
Sindhu defeated China's Han Yue 21-12, 21-15 to secure a spot in the quarters, while Prannoy got the better of Chico Aura DWI Wardoyo of Indonesia 21-16, 5-21, 21-18 in a Round of 16 clash. The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are also alive in the competition as they beat Jin Yong and Na Sung Seung of South Korea 21-13, 21-11.
The unseeded mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy made a surprise entry in the quarters, as they were given a walk-over by the fourth-seeded Korean pair, Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yu Jung. But on the other hand, it wasn't the smoothest campaign for the team of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, as they lost to the Chinese Taipei pair of Chang Ko-Chi and Lee Chih Chen 21-15, 21-17.
In the women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand gave a walkover to sixth seeds Jeong Na Eun and Kim Hye Jeong of South Korea.