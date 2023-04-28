Badminton Asia Championships 2023 | Satwik/Chirag create history, assure themselves of a medal
(AFP)
India's men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat the world no.3 team of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Championship on Friday. The Indian duo assured themselves a medal by beating the Indonesians 21-11, 21-12.
It was a one-sided game as the Indians did not give any chance to their opponents, to play their game. On the other hand, it was curtains for the other Indians in the fray, as they lost their respective matches.
PV Sindhu lost her battle against the world no.2 player An Se Young of South Korea. While the Indian won the first game 21-18, after that she was beaten comprehensively 5-21, 9-21, much to the amazement of her fans.
HS Prannoy too looked off-colour against Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama as he lost 11-21 9-13. In fact, he retired midway through the match due to an injury concern. At the start of the day, Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy lost their mixed doubles match against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia. They lost 18-21, 21-19, 15-21 margin.
HISTORY SCRIPTED 🥳🥳🥳— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 28, 2023
➡️ Sat-Chi assured medal for India after 52 years in MD category
➡️ Medal from Indian doubles department after 9 years
Well done boys, proud of you! 🥹🫶@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 | @lakhaniarun1 #BAC2023#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/dz5dG4n7Xe