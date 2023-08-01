Australia Open 2023 | Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand enter second round
India's top women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand entered the second round of the Australia Open 500 after a straight-games win over Canada’s Catherine Choi and Josephine Wu on Tuesday. The WR-17 pair won 21-16, 21-17 against the WR-29 pair rather easily.
This year has been full of struggles for the Indian duo, as they have failed to cross the second-round barrier in all the tournaments they have played, except for the All England Championship, where they made the semis for the second time on the trot.
Now they will face the WR-4 Japanese pair of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara. On the other hand, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto lost their first-round match 11-21, 21-14, 17-21 to the Indonesian combination of Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi.
Another women’s doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil also crashed out of the tournament after a 14-21, 17-21 to the Taiwanese pair of Hsu Yin-Hui and Lee Chih Chen.
A host of singles players including PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy will begin their campaign on Wednesday. This is the last tournament before the World Championship in Copenhagen, Denmark.