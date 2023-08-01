HS Prannoy climbs a spot to be WR-9, Lakshya Sen shows improvement too

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue to shine at WR-2. They are followed by MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, whose season has been marred by injuries. They are WR-27 currently. On the other hand, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand rose two spots to be WR-17.