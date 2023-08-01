HS Prannoy climbs a spot to be WR-9, Lakshya Sen shows improvement too
(Getty)
In another good week for the Indian shuttlers, a host of them managed to produce decent performances at the Japan Open and moved up in the BWF rankings. HS Prannoy moved up a spot to WR-9, while Kidambi Srikanth, who lost to the former, also climbed one spot to WR-19.
Another men's singles player Lakshya Sen seems to be returning to his best, as he made a jump of two spots, to be WR-11 now. Priyanshu Rajawat was static at WR-31, with Mithun Manjunath becoming the WR-50 player in the latest rankings.
There was no improvement shown by PV Sindhu as she stayed at WR-17, the best-placed Indian in women's singles, followed by Saina Nehwal (WR-38), and Aakarshi Kashyap (WR-40). Tanya Hemanth moved up three spots as well to be WR-51 now.
The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue to shine at WR-2. They are followed by MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, whose season has been marred by injuries. They are WR-27 currently. On the other hand, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand rose two spots to be WR-17.
In the mixed doubles, the pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy fell two places to be WR-32.