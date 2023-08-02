Australian Open | Mithun Manjunath beats former World Champion Loh Kean Yew in first round

Not just that, WR-55 Kiran George progressed into the second round after WR-11 Lakshya Sen retired from the match with the former leading 5-0 in the first game. Meanwhile, the day started on a solid note with WR-31 Priyanshu Rajawat scoring an easy win over little-known local lad Tang N 21-12, 21-16. Now the Indian will be up against Wang TW of Chinese Taipei.