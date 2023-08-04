Australian Open 2023 | Priyanshu Rajawat & HS Prannoy in semis, to face each other in last four
(PBL)
In yet another solid performance by youngster Priyanshu Rajawat, he beat the former WR-1 Kidambi Srikanth 21-13, 21-8 in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 500 tournament, with utmost ease. Not just that, WR-9 HS Prannoy got the better of WR-2 Antony Ginting of Indonesia 16-21, 21-17, 21-14.
Rajawat was at his sublime best as he gave no chance to Srikanth to play his natural, attacking game. In the first game, till 13-10, where Rajawat was leading narrowly, it looked like, the match would go down to the wire, but that was not to be. He wrapped up the first game rather quickly.
Come the second game, Srikanth had no chance at all. Even though the latter scored the first point in the second game, from there on it was only Rajawat who did the scoring. In a flash, the score moved from 11-3 to 21-8.
In another quarter-final battle, India's Prannoy beat Ginting from Indonesia in three games to set up a semis clash with Rajawat. That means at least one Indian will play the final of the Australian Open 2023 for sure.
Unfortunately, PV Sindhu lost her women's singles quarters match against USA's Beiwen Zhang 12-21, 17-21.