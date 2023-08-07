WATCH | 31-year-old HS Prannoy displays tremendous stamina in draining rally against China's Weng Hong
(Getty)
India's HS Prannoy lost the final of the Australian Open on Sunday against China's unseeded Weng Hong Yang, but there was perhaps nothing more that the former could do on the day. After losing the first game, Prannoy battled hard for another title win but could not go the distance.
Overall, the Indian displayed the highest quality of badminton, that could be played. There was one particular moment in the match which showed that Prannoy did not give up, and gave his 100%, to say the least. It was the third game and Prannoy was leading 19-17. None of the players was ready to let the shuttle fall.
There were moments during the rally that could have resulted in a point for any of the two, but neither was ready to relent in the dying moments of the match. Eventually, after engaging in a 71-shot rally, a visibly tired Prannoy played a shot toward the net from the backline, which hit the net. Right after the point was over, both players fell to the ground, gasping for breath.
Prannoy H. S. 🇮🇳 and Weng Hong Yang 🇨🇳 push each other to the absolute limit. 🔥@HSBC_Sport#HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTour #AustralianOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/DjCap6eJLh— BWF (@bwfmedia) August 6, 2023