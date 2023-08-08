HS Prannoy stays at WR-9 despite final finish at Australian Open, PV Sindhu back in top 15
(Getty)
Despite reaching the final of the Australian Open 500 tournament, India HS Prannoy did not make any upward movement in the latest BWF rankings released on Tuesday. Surprisingly, there was no movement in the top 10 men's singles shutters, with each retaining their place this week.
Prannoy, who lost in the final of the Australian Open last week, remained at WR-9. Lakshya Sen, who had retired from the first-round match, also stayed at WR-11, while Kidambi Srikanth lost a spot to be WR-20. Semi-finalist in Australia, Priyanshu Rajawat moved up to a career-best of WR-28. Lastly, Mithun Manjunath (WR-43) and Kiran George (WR-49) made significant gains in the rankings.
In the women's singles, PV Sindhu climbed up two spots to be at WR-15 now. She is followed by Saina Nehwal (WR-38), and Aakarshi Kashyap (WR-39). The men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the best-placed Indians across formats at WR-2. In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slid to WR-19 after a loss of two spots.
Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa made a move of five spots to be WR-56 now. As far as mixed doubles is concerned, Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy fell to WR-33.