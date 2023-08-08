HS Prannoy stays at WR-9 despite final finish at Australian Open, PV Sindhu back in top 15

In the women's singles, PV Sindhu climbed up two spots to be at WR-15 now. She is followed by Saina Nehwal (WR-38), and Aakarshi Kashyap (WR-39). The men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the best-placed Indians across formats at WR-2. In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slid to WR-19 after a loss of two spots.