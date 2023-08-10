BWF World Championships 2023 | PV Sindhu gets bye in first round, face tough draw ahead
(AFP)
PV Sindhu and the team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty received a first-round bye in the BWF World Championships 2023 draw held here on Thursday. This year's BWF World Championships will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark from August 21 to 27.
But the problems do not end there for Sindhu as she will run into Ratchanok Intanon and An Se Young, as the duo has been grouped in the same half as the 2019 Indian champion. She is also the only women's singles player from the country in the World Championship this year.
On the other hand, the pair of Satwik and Chirag are in sublime form and achieved their career-best ranking of WR-2 last month. They too got a bye in the first round and seem to have gotten a decent draw. While in the men's singles, HS Prannoy will face Kalle Koljonen of Finland in the first round.
The likes of Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will play Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius and Kenta Nishimoto of Japan, respectively. In the women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will play their first match only in the second round.
Four Indians will be in singles competition, while six pairs will be in doubles action in the 28th edition of the tournament.