BWF World Championships 2023 | Lakshya Sen enters third round, could face Kunlavut Vitidsarn next
(Getty)
Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen moved into the third round of the BWF World Championships 2023 on Tuesday. The world no. 12 Indian beat South Korea's Jeon Hyeok Jin in men's singles with utmost ease in the second-round match.
The 2021 bronze medalist won 21-11, 21-12, and could now face third-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand in the next round. Interestingly, Jin had beaten Sen in their last meeting at the Asia Team Championship in 2022. But this time around the youngster was much more confident in his approach.
Sen showed a great deal of control over his shots, made minimal unforced errors, and was unstoppable on the day. In the first game, Sen lead 5-1 at one point and did not have any trouble closing the game from there on. At the mid-game interval, the gap only widened to 11-6, and then to 18-11.
It was a similar story in the second game as well, where Sen started with a 4-1 lead over his opponent. The mid-game interval saw it grow to 11-5. In the end, he had an advantage of eight match points.