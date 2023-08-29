HS Prannoy achieves career-best ranking, becomes sixth-best player in the world

In the men's doubles, after a shock exit from the quarters, the team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost a few points, but have remained at WR-2. MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lose seven spots to be at WR-34 now. The women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand has been largely disappointing, but has managed to gain two spots and is at WR-17.