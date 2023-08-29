HS Prannoy achieves career-best ranking, becomes sixth-best player in the world
(Getty)
After his maiden BWF World Championships medal, India's HS Prannoy moved up three spots in the latest BWF rankings and achieved a career-best WR-6. Last week, he won a bronze medal by beating WR-1 Viktor Axelsen in the quarter-finals of the event but lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semis.
In the process, Prannoy went past China's Li Shi Feng in the rankings and is within touching distance of WR-5 Shi Yu Qi. On the other hand, Lakshya Sen, who failed to produce a memorable performance at the Worlds, dropped a spot to WR-12, while Kidambi Srikanth remained static at WR-20.
PV Sindhu, who has been battling for form this year, rose a spot to be WR-14 now. Former WR-1 Saina Nehwal has dropped out of the top 50 for the first time in her career, which only shows that she won't be able to make a comeback now.
In the men's doubles, after a shock exit from the quarters, the team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost a few points, but have remained at WR-2. MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lose seven spots to be at WR-34 now. The women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand has been largely disappointing, but has managed to gain two spots and is at WR-17.