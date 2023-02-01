Asian Mixed Team Championships 2023 | PV Sindhu to lead team, Kidambi Srikanth misses out
India will compete in the Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023, which will take place in Dubai from February 14 to February 19. Placed in Group B along with Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia, PV Sindhu, and HS Prannoy will lead the young Indian team in the tournament.
On the other hand, China, Korea, Singapore, and Uzbekistan make up Group A. Group C consists of Indonesia, Thailand, Bahrain, Syria, and Lebanon. Lastly, Group D has Japan, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Pakistan.
The top four seeds are China, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia. All the teams will play in Round Robin style with the top two teams moving on to the knockout stages. The outcomes of two singles matches and three doubles matches will be used to break ties in each tie group. Each tie's five matches must be played during the Group stage. Each tie in the Knockout stage should be broken when it is resolved.
Post the group stages, the draw for the knockouts will take place. Back in 2017, in the first edition of the tournament, India was eliminated in the quarters. While in 2019, we were unable to get past the group stage as well.
India squad
Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy
Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap
Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garga/Vishnuvardhan Goud P
Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam
Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto