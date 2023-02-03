B Sai Praneeth advances to quarterfinals of Thailand Masters 2023

Jeon Hyeok Jin, however, tied the score at 16-16 and had the chance to win the match at 20-19. Then, former world number 10 B Sai Praneeth scored three straight points to set up a quarterfinal matchup with Chinese champion Li Shi Feng. At the start of the day, Kiran George defeated Hong Kong's Lee Cheukyiu in the opening game, but she was eliminated after losing 22-20, 15-21, and 20-22 in the other two games.