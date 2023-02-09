Asia Mixed Championships | Injured Satwiksairaj Rankireddy replaced by Dhruv Kapila in the Indian team

The Badminton Association of India has replaced Satwik, who plays with Chirag Shetty in the men's doubles, with Kapila due to Satwik's hip ailment that has prevented him from competing.

On February 16, India's campaign will get underway in Group B against the Commonwealth Games winners Malaysia . Kazakhstan and the UAE, the group's hosts, are also included.

In the men's singles, Thomas Cup champions Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will lead the Indian effort, while PV Sindhu , a two-time medalist at the Olympics, will represent her nation in the women's singles.

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, who won bronze at the 2022 CWG, represent India in the women's doubles. Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro are the country's lone representatives in the mixed doubles. The top two teams from each of the four groups—which include the defending champions China—move on to the quarterfinals.