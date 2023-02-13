PV Sindhu to lead India's challenge at Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships

When Sindhu returned to competitive play in Kuala Lumpur after losing in the first round of the India Open at home the following week, she expressed her satisfaction with her footwork, abilities, and strokes. "I'm completely alright now. Physically and mentally I'm completely fine. Injuries happen but it's important to keep your body healthy and come back stronger every time. I am confident, positive and learning from my mistakes," the 27-year-old told Badminton World Federation.