PV Sindhu to lead India's challenge at Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships
(Twitter)
After being sidelined for five months due to a stress fracture, PV Sindhu has healed. Prior to the current season, Sindhu sounds assured and upbeat. The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu intends to compete at full strength this year after claiming that her knee has "fully recovered."
After winning the women's singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August, Sindhu was forced to miss competition due to an injury. She made a comeback at the year's opening tournament, the Petronas Malaysia Open 2023, but she was defeated by Carolina Marin of Spain in the first round in three games.
When Sindhu returned to competitive play in Kuala Lumpur after losing in the first round of the India Open at home the following week, she expressed her satisfaction with her footwork, abilities, and strokes. "I'm completely alright now. Physically and mentally I'm completely fine. Injuries happen but it's important to keep your body healthy and come back stronger every time. I am confident, positive and learning from my mistakes," the 27-year-old told Badminton World Federation.
"My parents were athletes too. The support and motivation they give me keep me going during low moments." Last year, Sindhu won three titles—the Syed Modi India International, Swiss Open, and Singapore Open—and she intends to build on that success this year on the HSBC BWF World Tour. The No. 9 shuttler in the world remarked, "I hope it will be.
"You also have to be 100 per cent but I'm completely recovered now. It takes time to get into that rhythm and play tournament matches. I'm on track."
Sindhu will lead India's campaign at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, which get off on Tuesday in Dubai, along with Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy. India, who failed to go past the group stage in the previous tournament in 2019 in Hong Kong, was placed in Group B with the hosts UAE, top-seeded Malaysia, and Kazakhstan.