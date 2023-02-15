2023 Asian Mixed Team Championships | India thrashes Kazakhstan 5-0 in first encounter
(Twitter)
With facile victories from top shuttlers P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy, India dominated Kazakhstan 5-0 to start their campaign at the Asia Mixed Team Championships.
Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto's victory against Makhsut Tadzhibullaev and Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva in the mixed doubles match gave India a 1-0 lead. In the men's singles match, Prannoy defeated Dmitriy Panarin 21-9, 21-11 in 24 minutes.
After that, Sindhu defeated Kamila Smagulova in just 20 minutes to give India a 3-0 lead in the match. To complete the whitewash, the women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and the second mixed doubles team of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala all won their respective matches in straight games.
India's second Group B encounter is on Wednesday against the United Arab Emirates. The other team in the group is from Malaysia. For the four-team groups, the top two teams will advance