2023 Asian Mixed Team Championships | India thrashes Kazakhstan 5-0 in first encounter

After that, Sindhu defeated Kamila Smagulova in just 20 minutes to give India a 3-0 lead in the match. To complete the whitewash, the women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and the second mixed doubles team of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala all won their respective matches in straight games.