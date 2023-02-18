2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships | India march into maiden semifinals after win over Hong Kong

India lost to Thailand 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the inaugural tournament in 2017, however, they were eliminated in the group stages in the 2019 tournament. India not only qualified for the last four, but also for the Sudirman Cup 2023, which will take place in China later this year.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, who were competing in the mixed doubles match at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, quickly built a 10-0 lead over Lee Chun Hei Reginald and NG Tsz Yau. The Hong Kong team, though, made a stunning comeback.

In order to win the opening game, Lee Chun Hei Reginald and NG Tsz Yau rapidly cut the deficit in half and then preserved two game points. Using the momentum, Lee Chun Hei Reginald and NG Tsz Yau decisively ended the second game and won 26-24, 21-17.

The second match of the five-match tie pitted world No. 14 NG Ka Long Angus against India's Commonwealth Games men's singles champion Lakshya Sen.

The Indian badminton player lost the match 22-20, 19-21, and 18-21 after taking the opening game in a tight contest.

In the crucial match for India, Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila, the country's temporary men's doubles team, got off to a strong start against Tang Chun Man and Yeung Shing Choi. After falling behind 17-13, the Hong Kong duo turned the tables to win the first game.

Then, Chirag Shetty, a doubles bronze medalist at the world championships, showed the much-needed calmness to lead India's comeback. To maintain India in the competition, the Indian men's doubles team won the match 20-22, 21-16, 21-11.

The best player from India, PV Sindhu, who has won two Olympic medals and is ranked No. 9 in the world, was defeated by Saloni Mehta, who is ranked No. 258 in the world, in the opening game of the fourth rubber.

After suffering a little setback, the Indian badminton sensation swiftly bounced back to win the match 16-21, 21-7, 21-9 and force a decider.

In the women's doubles match, India's Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, both 19 years old, defeated Ng Tsz Yau and Ng Wing Yung 21-13, 21-12, and gave the knockout blow to Hong Kong, securing India's first semi-final appearance in the championship.

The reigning champions China, who overcame Malaysia in the second quarterfinal, will play the Indian badminton team in the semi-finals on Saturday.