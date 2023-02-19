Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships | India claim historic bronze, lose to China 2-3 in semis

In the five-match tie, world no.9 HS Prannoy was shocked by world No. 125 Lei Lan Xi. The Indian lost the match 21-13, 21-16. Prannoy looked off-color and was no match to the Chinese player, who looked in total command right from the start of the match. While the Indians were expected to make short work of their neighbors in the singles, PV Sindhu too disappointed in her match against world No. 101 Gao Fang Jie 21-9, 16-21, 21-18 in women’s singles.