PV Sindhu ends partnership with coach Park Tae Sang, to be assisted by Malaysian Hafiz Hashim
(Twitter)
PV Sindhu has had a tumultuous last few months, after the CWG 2022 gold medal-winning effort, post which she suffered an injury, and now is struggling to get back in form. With things not working well, she has decided to part ways with her coach Park Tae Sang, with latter making the announcement.
As per the media reports, she will be assisted by Malaysian Hafiz Hashim for the All England tournament. He had won the prestigious tournament in 2003 and now has also stepped down as the coach of the Malaysian Junior team. For now, he will be training at the Suchitra Academy, where Sindhu also trains.
Meanwhile, the South Korean coach wrote a heartfelt message for Sindhu on Instagram.
"Hello, it's been a while since I said hello. I came back to Hyderabad a few days ago. And I want to say thank you to everyone who worried about my father. To be honest, my father's condition is not good yet. So I felt heavy walking back to India. And I'd like to talk about my relationship with @pvsindhu1 , which many people have asked about.
She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible. So she wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision. I'm sorry that I can't be with her until the next Olympics, but now I'm going to support her from afar. I will remember every moment with her.
I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting and encouraging me."