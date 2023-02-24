Twitter can't keep calm as PV Sindhu not to train with Park Tae Sang anymore
Having joined ace shuttler PV Sindhu in 2019, South Korean badminton coach Park Tae Sang has ended his association with the Indian ace. After leading her to her second Olympics medal and her first gold at the Commonwealth Games, coach Park made the announcement on social media on Friday.
With such a big decision coming in at a crucial juncture for Sindhu, fans were in for a surprise. They made their views known on Twitter.
