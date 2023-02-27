Ashmita Chaliha and Aakarshi Kashyap advance to Senior National Badminton semifinals

Against Sai Charan Koya, Harsheel had a slim 5-2 lead, and he built on it to win the opening game. In the second game, he had an 11-8 advantage, but Sai fought back to tie the score at 18-18. Sai won the second game 21-18 thanks to a pair of fast points at critical moments that allowed him to stay in the game. He was unable to match his performance in the championship game, which Harsheel won 21-14.