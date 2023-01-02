Viktor Axelsen top list for prize money earners in 2022, PV Sindhu in 28th spot

2022 was a great year for Indian shuttlers, as they won some crucial tournaments around the year. But unfortunately, they did not make enough money on the tour, which is possible only when players win top tournaments on the circuits; something which Denmark's Viktor Axelsen did really well.

While Axelsen, who won six HSBC BWF World Tour titles this year, topped the earnings list with $404,125, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan was second overall in the list with US$268,300, followed closely by Tai Tzu Ying ($263,170). The top 10 was clearly dominated by women's singles players, in terms of earnings, with China's Chen Yu Fei (No.6; $191,075), He Bing Jiao (No.7, $190,650), and South Korea's An Se Young (No.8, $158,605) completing the list. Two pairs that dominated their respective categories also figure in the top 10. Huang Ya Qiong was a marginally higher earner than her partner Zheng Si Wei as she had made two finals with a different partner. Huang was fourth overall with US$248,155, while partner Zheng was fifth at US$240,662. Surprisingly, the highest men's singles earner after Axelsen was Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia, in 13th place with US$129,107. On the other hand, women's doubles world champions Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan were joint ninth, with US$141,323 each. Coming to the Indians, top of the list was PV Sindhu, who could not play in a single tournament post the CWG, yet managed to pocket $81,602, followed by Lakshya Sen ($81,010). Top 10 earners in 2022 Viktor AXELSEN 404,125.00 2 Akane YAMAGUCHI 268,300.00 3 TAI Tzu Ying 263,170.00 4 HUANG Ya Qiong 248,155.00 4 ZHENG Si Wei 240,662.50 6 CHEN Yu Fei 191,075.00 7 HE Bing Jiao 190,650.00 8 AN Se Young 158,605.00 9 JIA Yi Fan 141,323.76 9 CHEN Qing Chen 141,323.76 11 OU Xuan Yi 129,131.26