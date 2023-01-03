HS Prannoy India's top men's shuttler, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand achieve another career-best

Today at 3:44 PM
The 30-year-old HS Prannoy keeps scaling new heights. Prannoy, who is now number 8 in the world, has surpassed Lakshya Sen to become the highest-ranked man from India in the men's singles rankings; the youngster meanwhile has slipped a few spots to be world no.10 in the latest rankings.
This week, BWF published the first global rankings of the year. The top-ranked Indians in doubles are still Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (5th), with PV Sindhu 7th in women's singles.
Lakshya Sen, who hasn't competed since the French Open in October in the men's singles, fell three positions to tenth. Lakshya and Prannoy will intriguingly face off in the India Open's opening round later this month. Who holds the top spot in the men's singles rankings at the end of January may depend on the outcome of this match.
Loh Kean Yew has dropped to sixth place, among other notable movers in the top 10. On the other hand, Viktor Axelsen remains to be world no.1 in men's singles. Kidambi Srikanth, another Indian, has slipped one spot to 13th. Other Indians in the top 50 are Mithun Manjunath (up two spots to 33rd), Sameer Verma (up one spot to 42nd), Kiran George (up one spot to 44th), and Priyanshu Rajawat (up three spots to 47th).
PV Sindhu's ranking in the women's singles remained constant at 7. The other top-ranked Indian ladies are Malvika Bansod (up two spots to 28th), Saina Nehwal (up one spot to 30th), Aakarshi Kashyap (32nd), Ashmita Chaliha (44th), and Anupama Upadhyaya (up one spot to 47th).
The two Indian athletes with the highest overall rankings are Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are rated fifth in men's doubles. The 21st floor has MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are now ranked 16th in the women's doubles division. Ishan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro are now ranked 18th in mixed doubles after moving up one spot.
