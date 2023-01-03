HS Prannoy India's top men's shuttler, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand achieve another career-best

Loh Kean Yew has dropped to sixth place, among other notable movers in the top 10. On the other hand, Viktor Axelsen remains to be world no.1 in men's singles. Kidambi Srikanth, another Indian, has slipped one spot to 13th. Other Indians in the top 50 are Mithun Manjunath (up two spots to 33rd), Sameer Verma (up one spot to 42nd), Kiran George (up one spot to 44th), and Priyanshu Rajawat (up three spots to 47th).