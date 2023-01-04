More Options

Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships | HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu to lead team, Aakarshi Kashyap and Lakshya Sen make cut



SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:11 PM

World No. 8 HS Prannoy and CWG gold medallist PV Sindhu would lead a strong Indian contingent for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships to be played in Dubai from February 14-19. The BAI picked the top players directly and others by conducting trials for the rest of the squad.

The last edition of the event in 2021 had to be canceled due to the Covid pandemic and the Indian contingent would be keen to show how far they have come since 2019. Lakshya Sen would be the second men’s singles player in the squad while Aakarshi Kashyap would provide backup to Sindhu in women’s singles.

French Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty would have to shoulder the men’s doubles burden with Krishna Prasad G and Vishnuvardhan Goud making it to the team as the second pair.

“We have picked a very strong team that is capable of beating any top nation on their day. Our men’s team showed during the Thomas Cup last year what happens when they find their rhythm and I am confident that this team can also finish on the podium,” said Badminton Association of India secretary Sanjay Mishra.

All England semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will be the main women’s doubles pair with Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro expected to pick the mixed doubles responsibility.

India squad

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen & HS Prannoy

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu & Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s Doubles:  Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy & Chirag Shetty; Krishna Prasad Garga / Vishnuvardhan Goud P

Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand; Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam

Mixed Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto

