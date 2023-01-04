PV Sindhu to face old foe Carolina Marin in opening round at Malaysia Open

Malaysia Open promises to be an action-packed season opener as PV Sindhu is slated to face old foe Carolina Marin of Spain in the opening round of the tournament. On the other hand, HS Prannoy will be up against Lakshya Sen, while Kidambi Srikanth will lock horns against Kenta Nishimoto.

The Petronas Malaysia Open, a Super 1000 series that is a part of the HSBC BWF World Tour, will take place from January 10 through January 15, 2023, and it will include all of the top players in the world of badminton.

Men's Singles: In the tournament's opening round, top Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, the seventh seed, will square off. If they advance, they might meet Lee Zii Jia or Kodai Naraoka in the semifinals. Beginning his campaign against Kenta Nishimoto, Kidambi Srikanth may play Kenta Momota or Viktor Axelsen in the quarterfinals.

In other intriguing matchups, Kodai Naraoka will play Lee Zii Jia in the opening round while world champion Viktor Axelsen will face Ramus Gemke.

Women's Singles: Sixth-seeded Indian women's shuttler PV In the first round of the competition, Sindhu will take on her former foe Carolina Marin, and she might face Olympic winner Chen Yu Fei in the quarterfinals. An Se Young may be waiting for her in the semifinals if she advances.

In the first round, Saina Nehwal will take against Chinese player Han Yue, and in the second round, she may meet Tai Tzu Ying. Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap, two other Indians, will compete against opponents who are rated higher than them. While Aakarshi Kashyap will play Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei in her opening round, Malvika will begin her campaign against second-seeded An Se Young.

Men's Doubles: The top Indian team of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face off against the Korean team of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho to open their season. With the Korean couple ranked 9th in the world, the opening round will be difficult. Satwik and Chirag, who are currently ranked fifth in the world in their category, may compete with either Ben Lane and Sean Vendy or Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarterfinals.

Due to MR Arjun's injury, the other couple in the category, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, withdrew from the competition.

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand of India are paired with top-seeded Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in the same quarter. They may play the eighth-seed pair of Tan Pearly/Thinnah Muralitharan in the second round after beginning their campaign against Yeung Nga Ting/Yeung Pui Lam.

Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam, a second Indian team, begin their campaign against the Thai team of Supissara Paewsampran and Puttita Supajirakul.