2023 Malaysia Open | Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth make early exit

Although he gave a tough fight in the first game, it just wasn't enough on the day. At one stage the scores were locked at 12-12 in the second game, but Srikant could not capitalise from there on. Apart from that, it was also curtains for Akarshi Kashyap who was outplayed 10-21, 8-21 by Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei in her women's singles opener.