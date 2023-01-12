2023 Malaysia Open | HS Prannoy and Satwik/Chirag make it to quarters

Today at 5:31 PM
India's top-ranked shuttler HS Prannoy has made it to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open 2023, with a win over Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. The world no.8 Prannoy got the better of the 19th ranked player, 21-9, 15-21, 21-16.
Prannoy looked in total control in the first game, while his opponent found it difficult to control the drift. The same was the case with Prannoy in the second game, as the scores were level 1-1. But a five-point lead in the third game, at the halfway stage, proved detrimental, as the Indian won the match from there. This was the second win for him in as many matches against Wardoyo.
Prior to this, Prannoy had beaten compatriot Lakshya Sen in the first round. Earlier in the day, the women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost against Bulgaria's Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva. The Indians lost 13-21, 21-15, 17-21. On the other hand, the world no.5 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won and entered the quarters.
They beat the world no.11 Indonesian pair, Bagas Maulana and MS Fikri 21-19, 22-20. Earlier in the tournament, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal had crashed in the first round itself.
