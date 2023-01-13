Malaysia Open 2023 | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty advance to semifinals

After losing against Japan's Kodai Naraoka, Indian badminton star HS Prannoy withdrew from the men's singles competition of the Malaysia Open 2023. Eighth-ranked in the world HS Prannoy was defeated by Naraoka, who was ranked one spot higher in the most recent BWF rankings, 16-21, 21-19, 10-21.

The Japanese shuttler had a 2-0 head-to-head advantage against Prannoy going into their quarterfinal matchup on Friday at the opening BWF World Tour event of the season. The Japanese shuttler had won both of their previous encounters, first at the Singapore Open and then at the World Tour Finals.

The Kodai Naraoka got the game going well and seized the lead right away with five straight points before Prannoy could answer. The Japanese shuttler easily won the opening game after the Indian badminton player fought his way back into the match and levelled the score at 7-7.

The second game was a thrilling thriller that included some amazing rallies and outstanding wins. Ultimately, the fight to compel a deciding was won by Prannoy.

However, Kodai Naraoka firmly established his dominance in the decisive game, barely allowing his opponent to have a chance, and finished out the match in 84 minutes.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy win in men’s doubles

Later on in the day, the bronze medalists from the world championships in men's doubles Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated the Chinese team of Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi by coming from behind to win.

The Indian team lost the first game, and after falling down 17-10 in the second, it appeared like they would lose the match. The Indian team, which is rated No. 5 in the world in men's doubles, however, made a stunning comeback to win the match 17-21, 22-20, 21-9.

Chirag-Satwik will face Liang Weikng and Chang Wang, another Chinese pair, in the semifinals. Olympic medalists from India PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, as well as fellow Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, left the Malaysia Open before it ended on January 15.