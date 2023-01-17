2023 India Open | Carolina Marin is not afraid to face any player

Today at 2:19 PM
Any athlete may be broken by two knee injuries that could end their career, yet Olympic champion Carolina Marin "accepted agony" and continued to compete rather than give up. Before suffering an ACL injury in her right knee at the 2019 Indonesian Masters Marin was in a different frame of mind.
She made a return in 2020 and was getting ready for the Tokyo Olympics when, in June 2021, she tore both menisci in her left knee and sustained another ACL injury, endangering her career. However, she never lost her drive and persevered throughout her recuperation, ultimately making a comeback to action last year. She has since experienced a variety of outcomes. The day before the India Open Super 750 competition, Marin discussed her struggle with injuries.
"Last year was really really tough. I was coming from an injury. No active badminton player is (still) playing after two serious injuries but I didn't want to give up because I have something on my mind. I want to win another medal at the Olympics," Marin said on Monday.
"It was tough physically but especially mentally. When you have to practice every day with pain, finally you have to accept it as otherwise, it frustrates your mind. But now I feel really happy and comfortable with myself because, around December, I didn't have any pain. So finally I was able to do some good practise and prepare for one whole month."
"I am looking forward to compete against any player. I am not scared to face on anyone. Now it's just small things I have to improve upon. I have to keep going and improving. I am looking forward to this week."
