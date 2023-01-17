India to host two additional badminton competitions

Today at 5:30 PM
This season, Guwahati will host a BWF Super 100 event in addition to the two other international badminton competitions that India will hold. Kerala will host an international junior competition.
The Odisha Open will be held from December 12 to 17, while the Guwahati tournament will run from December 5 to 10. "I am thankful to BWF for allotting a new super 100 tournament in Guwahati from 5th December apart from the other events...," Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Sanjay Mishra said during the press conference ahead of the India Open on Monday.
"We have also approached to host another junior international which will be held in Kerala. Our objective is that India can host maximum number of tournaments so that our fringe players can take maximum benefit." In September of last year, India held the Chhattisgarh International Challenge and the Maharashtra International Challenge. The India Open, the nation's premier competition, was promoted to Super 750 starting this year. Up to the previous season, it was a Super 500 race.
Along with these events, India also conducts two junior international competitions in Pune and Hyderabad as well as the Syed Modi Foreign Super 300, Odisha Super 100, and international challengers in Bengaluru and Raipur.
