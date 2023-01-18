2023 India Open | Kidambi Srikanth loses to Viktor Axelsen in first round

Today at 7:31 PM
In what turned out to be an ordinary day for Indian shuttlers, the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, and the pair of Shikha Gautam/Ashwini Bhat crashed out of the India Open 2023 in first round itself. Srikanth was up against the world no.1 shuttler Viktor Axelsen, who beat his opponent in straight games.
The shuttler from Denmark won 21-14, 21-19, to register his seventh win over the Indian. Right from the start of the match, Axelsen was in full control of the match and did not give any chance to Srikanth. Although the Indian did play some engaging rallies, that was never going to be enough for him to win.
Come the second match, Srikanth fared much better and was leading 14-5 at one point in time. But a few unforced errors meant that Srikanth exited the tournament in the first round itself. In the women's doubles, the team of Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat lost to the Malaysian pair of Tan P and Thinaah 21-8, 21-11. It was curtains for Aakarshi Kashyap too, in women's singles.
The Indian lost to Zhang Beiwen of the USA 21-15, 21-12. This too was a one-sided affair. Prior to this, India's brightest hopes, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy had also bowed out in the first round. The ones making it to the next round are Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty.
