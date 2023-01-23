India in talks with BWF for hosting Sudirman Cup and Junior World Championships

The Sudirman Cup Finals could be held in India this year, according to a letter the Badminton Association of India (BAI) sent to the sport's global governing body (BWF). The mixed team championship was supposed to take place in India in 2023, however the BWF gave China's Suzhou the hosting honours.

The championships were scheduled to take place in Suzhou in 2021, but because of the COVID-19 issue in China, the BWF was unable to hold any events there, therefore the event was moved to Vantaa in Finland. The Sudirman Cup, which is slated to take place in China from May 14 to 21, is once again doubtful due to the current COVID situation there.

“India is keen to host Sudirman Cup this year. We have written to BWF expressing our interest, we are expecting a positive response in a fortnight,” BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra told PTI. Due to the COVID-19 crisis that occurred in the Chinese city of Guangzhou in December, the season-ending Badminton World Tour Finals competition was moved to Bangkok.

The China Masters Super 100, which will take place in Ruichang, China from March 14 to 19, is the current focus of attention. India also pitched a desire to take up the responsibilities of hosting the Junior World Championships, according to Mishra. “We have also expressed our interest for the Junior world championship, which was allotted to the USA but they have now backed out. India has expressed interest but we are yet to hear back from BWF.

“However, if we get Sudirman Cup then we may have to wait for another cycle for the world junior championship.” In November 2018, Honolulu received the honour of hosting the World Junior Championships.

In October of last year, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian of India won silver in the World Junior Championships in Santander, Spain. In 2009 and 2014, India hosted the Thomas and Uber Cup and the World Badminton Championships, respectively. In 2008, there was just one World Junior Championships event. Prior to hosting the Team Event in 2016, the nation had played home to the Badminton Asia Championships in 1965, 1983, 2005, and 2010.

Despite the Indian shuttlers leaving the competition early, the India Open, which was raised to a Super 750 tournament, had a solid audience at the IG stadium the entire time. Speaking outside the event, Mishra stated that the BAI will try to provide paid seats the next year.

“The crowd response has been amazing. Looking at the interest of the fans, we feel motivated to go for paid tickets from next time.” On Sunday, Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Akane Yamaguchi won the India Open. This season, Guwahati will host a BWF Super 100 event in addition to the two other international badminton competitions that India will hold. Kerala will host an international junior competition.