Viktor Axelsen 36000 points clear of next best men's singles player, Indians drop ranking points

Interestingly, only HS Prannoy makes it to the list of the top 10, at the ninth spot. Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are in the 12th and 14th spots, respectively. In the women's, PV Sindhu, who is making a comeback after a long injury layoff, crashed out of the tournament in the first round, and that shows in her ranking. She has slipped one spot to be world no.8 now. On the other hand, Saina Nehwal has gained three places, to be world no.28 now.