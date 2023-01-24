Viktor Axelsen 36000 points clear of next best men's singles player, Indians drop ranking points

Today at 4:09 PM
The BWF released the latest rankings for the week, and as expected, Indian shuttlers have lost a few places after a mediocre start to the 2023 season. The men's singles saw Viktor Axelsen just consolidate his top spot, despite losing the India Open final last weekend to Kunlavut Vitidsarn.
The amount of consistency Axelsen has shown over the last few years has been exceptional and he continues to do so, tournament after tournament. He tops the men's singles list with 114156 points, with Indonesia's Antony Ginting in second place with 77579 points. A difference of over 36000 ranking points just goes to show that Axelsen is the best of the era.
Interestingly, only HS Prannoy makes it to the list of the top 10, at the ninth spot. Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are in the 12th and 14th spots, respectively. In the women's, PV Sindhu, who is making a comeback after a long injury layoff, crashed out of the tournament in the first round, and that shows in her ranking. She has slipped one spot to be world no.8 now. On the other hand, Saina Nehwal has gained three places, to be world no.28 now.
The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained static in sixth place. Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Panjala dropped to 34th though. The women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly fell a place to world no.17.
