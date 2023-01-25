Indonesia Masters 2023 | Priyanshu Rajawat makes it to main draw, B Sai Praneeth misses out

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, meanwhile, were eliminated in the first round of the doubles main draw. In the second round of the qualifications, Priyanshu Rajawat defeated Denmark's Victor Svendsen 21-10, 13-21, 21-13 to earn a spot in the main draw, where he will play Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo. In the first round, Priyanshu Rajawat defeated France's Christo Popov 21-17, 21-19.