Indonesia Masters 2023 | Priyanshu Rajawat makes it to main draw, B Sai Praneeth misses out

Priyanshu Rajawat was the lone man to qualify for the main draw of the men's singles competition on Tuesday at the Indonesia Masters 2023 in Jakarta, while B Sai Praneeth missed out on the main draw. Rajawat beat Victor Svendsen 21-10, 13-21, 21-13 after getting rid of Christo Popov 21-17, 21-19.
Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, meanwhile, were eliminated in the first round of the doubles main draw. In the second round of the qualifications, Priyanshu Rajawat defeated Denmark's Victor Svendsen 21-10, 13-21, 21-13 to earn a spot in the main draw, where he will play Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo. In the first round, Priyanshu Rajawat defeated France's Christo Popov 21-17, 21-19.
There were no other men's singles competitors who made it through the first round. In the first round of qualifiers, Olympian B Sai Praneeth defeated Indonesian Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay 21-18, 9-21, 21-15, then fell to Malaysia's Cheam June Wei 21-18, 21-19, and was eliminated.
Kartikey Gulshan Kumar defeated Malaysian shuttler Yeoh Seng Zoe in his first qualifying match 21-8, 21-14 but lost to Chinese Taipei shuttler Lin Chun-Yi 16-21, 17-21. Christian Adinata of Indonesia defeated Kiran George in the first round 21-18, 21-12, and Mithun Manjunath was eliminated in the first qualifier after falling to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands 21-11, 21-5.
Tan Kian Meng and Tan Wee Kiong of Malaysia defeated Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala 21-17, 21-9 in the men's doubles round of 32 to eliminate them. In the round of 32 of women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto defeated fellow countrymen Ashna Roy and Haritha Manazhiyil 21-10, 21-7.
To secure a spot in the main draw for mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy defeated Chinese Taipei's Po Li-Wei and Chang Ching Hui 21-15, 21-18. The Indonesian team of Jafar Hidayatullah and Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata, who eliminated B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa in their qualifying match, will be the next opponent for the Indian team.
