Indonesia Open 2023 | Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal progress into next round, Kidambi Srikanth crashes out

Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Masters 2023 in Jakarta on Wednesday, but Kidambi Srikanth lost in the opening round. CWG winner Lakshya Sen easily defeated Japanese Kodai Naraoka, who reached the final of the Malaysia Open earlier this week.
Lakshya Sen, the seventh-seeded player, will face Malaysia's NG Tze Yong in the round of 16, who defeated Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in straight games in the first round.
Meanwhile, Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia defeated former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth in a 10-21, 22-24 defeat. The Indian shuttler, who finished second in the world championships, has lost in the opening round of each of the three events he has participated in so far this year: the Malaysia Open, the India Open, and the current Indonesia Masters.
Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal defeated Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-15, 17-21, 21-15 in the opening round of the women's singles competition. The Indian easily defeated her opponent in the first game but lost the second after blowing an 8-0 lead. Saina Nehwal will compete against the victor of the all-Chinese match between Zhang Yi Man and Yue Han in the final.
