Indonesia Masters | Jonatan Christie beats Lakshya Sen in quarters
Today at 3:31 PM
(Twitter)
Lakshya Sen, the winner of the CWG, was defeated by world No. 3 Jonatan Christie on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2023 BWF Super 500 competition in Jakarta. Despite her best efforts, the world no.12 Sen lost to Jonatan Christie in 61 minutes, 21-15, 10-21, and 13-21.
In his second matchup against Christie, Lakshya Sen suffered his first defeat. Both players started out with strong rallies, but Lakshya Sen had a stronger defence and led Christie 11-8 at the first mid-game break. The Indian badminton player used his advantage to win the opening game with ease.
Jonatan Christie used a deft combination of backhand and forehand strokes to shift the tide in his favour following the change of ends. Lakshya Sen continued to challenge Jonatan Christie in extended rallies in the final, but Christie, who had more energy to spare, led Sen 11-6 at the half.
After the break, the Indian badminton player scored four straight points to cut the lead to one. Lakshya Sen, however, succumbed to exhaustion as Jonatan Christie ended the match with accurate crosscourt smashes. Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan will face Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto of India in the women's doubles match, in the later part of the day.