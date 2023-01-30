Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pull out of Thailand Open
Today at 7:30 PM
(Twitter)
CWG champs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had pulled out of the Thailand Open Super 300 tournament after the former failed to recover fully from a hip injury. Satwik got injured during the India Open Super 750 a couple of weeks back, and team was forced to withdraw from the tournament.
"It hasn't healed yet, so won't be playing Thailand," Chirag, one-half of the world number six pair, told PTI. "Mostly we are targeting All England Championship now," he added. Meanwhile, the World no. 34 Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will now lead the Indian challenge in men's doubles. "We need to get used to the level we are playing quicker. In super 100s and 300s, we are playing at a good level but we have to level up in the bigger tournaments. Getting into top 20 this year is a short-term target for us," Krishna said.
"Our attack really works but we are lacking in one or two skills, we are not being consistent and that is where we need to work upon." On the other hand, B Sai Praneeth will lead the Indian challenge in the men's singles. The world no.51 shuttler will face the second seed in the tournament, Lu Guang Zu of China. Sameer Verma, on the other hand, will face Li Shi Feng.
Also in the fray would be Priyanshu Rajawat, who made it to the main draw of the Indonesia Masters. Saina Nehwal will be seen in action too. Malvika Bansod will open against top seed and former world champion Ratchanok Inthanon and Anupama Upadhyaya and Ashmita Chaliha will face-off in an all-Indian opener.