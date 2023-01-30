Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pull out of Thailand Open

"It hasn't healed yet, so won't be playing Thailand," Chirag, one-half of the world number six pair, told PTI. "Mostly we are targeting All England Championship now," he added. Meanwhile, the World no. 34 Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will now lead the Indian challenge in men's doubles. "We need to get used to the level we are playing quicker. In super 100s and 300s, we are playing at a good level but we have to level up in the bigger tournaments. Getting into top 20 this year is a short-term target for us," Krishna said.