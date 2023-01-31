Saina Nehwal gains two spots in BWF rankings, PV Sindhu loses points

PV Sindhu dropped a place to be world no.9 in women's singles, followed by Saina Nehwal in 26th, with the latter gaining two places. Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod is down by five places, at 42nd. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remain to be best placed Indians in any category and are static at world no.6 in men's doubles.