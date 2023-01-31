Saina Nehwal gains two spots in BWF rankings, PV Sindhu loses points
Today at 4:14 PM
(Twitter)
The BWF released its latest rankings on Tuesday, and a lot of Indian stars lost out on some important ranking points this week after a flop show at Indonesia Masters. Lakshya Sen, who made it to the quarters, is the only star to have gained a spot, while the others haven't fared well.
In the men's singles, HS Prannoy is the best-ranked Indian in the 9th position, while Sen has gained a spot be in 11th place now. Kidambi Srikanth dropped two places to become world no.16, followed by Mithun Manjunath in the 45th spot. B Sai Praneeth is back in the top 50 and currently lies in 49th place.
PV Sindhu dropped a place to be world no.9 in women's singles, followed by Saina Nehwal in 26th, with the latter gaining two places. Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod is down by five places, at 42nd. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remain to be best placed Indians in any category and are static at world no.6 in men's doubles.
MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, the fast-rising Indian pair dropped a spot to be world no.24 now. Unfortunately, the women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand came down by two spots and are in 19th position now. Lastly, the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar gained a place in the rankings and are in 26th place at the moment.