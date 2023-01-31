Thailand Masters | Indians fail to put up a fight on opening day, many crash out from tournament

Meanwhile, the only win of the day for the Indians came by the men's doubles team of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek K. They beat USA’s Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan 21-18, 21-12. The bad day did not end there for India, as the premier women's doubles team of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly lost 21-9, 21-10 to Japan’s Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto.