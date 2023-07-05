P.V. Sindhu drops to 15th position in BWF rankings, her lowest in a decade
(AFP)
P.V. Sindhu, who has won two Olympic medals, fell three spots to land in the fifteenth position in the most recent BWF World rankings for women's singles, which were released on Tuesday.
Sindhu, who left the top 10 in April of this year, currently has 51,070 points from 13 competitions. The 27-year-old, who will compete this week in the Canada Open Super 500, has been off-color this season after coming back from a five-month injury layoff due to a stress fracture she sustained while training for the Commonwealth Games in August of last year.
The highlights of this season for Sindhu, who was eliminated early from a number of competitions at the beginning of the year, have been a final finish at the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 and a semifinal at the Malaysia Masters Super 500.
Indian men's doubles players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are ranked third in the globe.
Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are rated 19th and 20th, respectively, in the men's singles rankings, making HS Prannoy the highest-ranked Indian. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fell one spot to 17th place in the women's doubles division.
In the most recent rankings, the men's doubles team of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila is ranked 26th, while the mixed doubles team of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy is ranked 33rd.